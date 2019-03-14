Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ: AAOI):

3/12/2019 – Applied Optoelectronics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/5/2019 – Applied Optoelectronics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, develops and manufactures advanced optical devices, packaged optical components, optical subsystems, laser transmitters and fiber optic transceivers. The company’s products are used in fiber optic communications equipment for FTTH, point-to-point telecom, datacom and access networks and systems supporting cable television, network infrastructure. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas. “

3/4/2019 – Applied Optoelectronics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/26/2019 – Applied Optoelectronics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/25/2019 – Applied Optoelectronics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/22/2019 – Applied Optoelectronics was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $42.00.

2/22/2019 – Applied Optoelectronics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2019 – Applied Optoelectronics was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/22/2019 – Applied Optoelectronics was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/20/2019 – Applied Optoelectronics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/13/2019 – Applied Optoelectronics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, develops and manufactures advanced optical devices, packaged optical components, optical subsystems, laser transmitters and fiber optic transceivers. The company’s products are used in fiber optic communications equipment for FTTH, point-to-point telecom, datacom and access networks and systems supporting cable television, network infrastructure. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas. “

2/12/2019 – Applied Optoelectronics had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

2/6/2019 – Applied Optoelectronics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, develops and manufactures advanced optical devices, packaged optical components, optical subsystems, laser transmitters and fiber optic transceivers. The company’s products are used in fiber optic communications equipment for FTTH, point-to-point telecom, datacom and access networks and systems supporting cable television, network infrastructure. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas. “

2/1/2019 – Applied Optoelectronics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, develops and manufactures advanced optical devices, packaged optical components, optical subsystems, laser transmitters and fiber optic transceivers. The company’s products are used in fiber optic communications equipment for FTTH, point-to-point telecom, datacom and access networks and systems supporting cable television, network infrastructure. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas. “

1/23/2019 – Applied Optoelectronics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, develops and manufactures advanced optical devices, packaged optical components, optical subsystems, laser transmitters and fiber optic transceivers. The company’s products are used in fiber optic communications equipment for FTTH, point-to-point telecom, datacom and access networks and systems supporting cable television, network infrastructure. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas. “

1/21/2019 – Applied Optoelectronics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, develops and manufactures advanced optical devices, packaged optical components, optical subsystems, laser transmitters and fiber optic transceivers. The company’s products are used in fiber optic communications equipment for FTTH, point-to-point telecom, datacom and access networks and systems supporting cable television, network infrastructure. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas. “

1/17/2019 – Applied Optoelectronics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, develops and manufactures advanced optical devices, packaged optical components, optical subsystems, laser transmitters and fiber optic transceivers. The company’s products are used in fiber optic communications equipment for FTTH, point-to-point telecom, datacom and access networks and systems supporting cable television, network infrastructure. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas. “

1/14/2019 – Applied Optoelectronics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, develops and manufactures advanced optical devices, packaged optical components, optical subsystems, laser transmitters and fiber optic transceivers. The company’s products are used in fiber optic communications equipment for FTTH, point-to-point telecom, datacom and access networks and systems supporting cable television, network infrastructure. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas. “

Shares of AAOI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.86. 18,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,095. Applied Optoelectronics Inc has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The company has a market capitalization of $280.71 million, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,220 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

