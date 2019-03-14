Apple Inc. (AAPL) Position Reduced by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,211,557 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 6.9% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $273,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its position in Apple by 1.3% in the second quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 78,140 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 100,626 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,627,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,944 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 33,784 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 51,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 56.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Apple to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Apple from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target (down previously from $209.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.47.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $181.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $233.47. The firm has a market cap of $849.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.01. Apple had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $84.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.07 billion. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $255,086.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,317,978.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

