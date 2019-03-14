Apple Inc. (AAPL) is Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Hilltop Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.1% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 56.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.47.

AAPL opened at $181.71 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $849.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $84.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.07 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 50.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $255,086.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,317,978.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

