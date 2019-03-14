Apple Inc. (AAPL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.60 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will announce $57.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $56.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $58.30 billion. Apple posted sales of $61.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year sales of $254.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $249.26 billion to $258.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $262.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $250.78 billion to $270.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. Apple had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The business had revenue of $84.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.07 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $197.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $212.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.47.

AAPL opened at $181.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. Apple has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $233.47. The company has a market capitalization of $849.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $255,086.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,317,978.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, INR Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. 56.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

