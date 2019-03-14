Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (AIF)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSE AIF opened at $14.91 on Thursday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $15.96.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AIF shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “average” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a research report on Friday, January 11th.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

