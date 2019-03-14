Apache (APA) & Dorchester Minerals (DMLP) Critical Review

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) and Apache (NYSE:APA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and Apache’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorchester Minerals 73.57% 61.75% 60.28% Apache 0.54% 7.62% 3.12%

Dorchester Minerals pays an annual dividend of $2.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Apache pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Apache pays out 56.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dorchester Minerals has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Dorchester Minerals is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and Apache’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorchester Minerals $73.28 million 8.10 $53.91 million N/A N/A Apache $7.42 billion 1.74 $40.00 million $1.77 19.39

Dorchester Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apache.

Risk & Volatility

Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apache has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Dorchester Minerals and Apache, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Apache 4 12 6 0 2.09

Apache has a consensus target price of $41.95, indicating a potential upside of 22.24%. Given Apache’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Apache is more favorable than Dorchester Minerals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.5% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of Apache shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Apache shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dorchester Minerals beats Apache on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region. It also holds onshore assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total estimated proved reserves of 1.2 billion barrel of oil equivalent, including 583 million barrels of crude oil, 204 million barrels of NGLs, and 2.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Apache Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

