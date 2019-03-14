Anthony D. Somma Sells 1,000 Shares of Evergy (EVRG) Stock

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $56,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ EVRG opened at $56.97 on Thursday. Evergy has a one year low of $49.74 and a one year high of $61.10.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVRG. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 45,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Evergy by 64.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,847,000 after buying an additional 728,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Evergy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,483,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,371,000 after buying an additional 31,887 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Evergy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Evergy by 381.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 683,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,825,000 after buying an additional 541,784 shares during the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Anthony D. Somma Sells 1,000 Shares of Evergy (EVRG) Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/anthony-d-somma-sells-1000-shares-of-evergy-evrg-stock.html.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.