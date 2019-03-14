ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Shares Bought by Dorsey Asset Management LLC

Dorsey Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,006 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,427 shares during the period. ANSYS comprises approximately 6.2% of Dorsey Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Dorsey Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $22,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 7,465.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 502,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,824,000 after purchasing an additional 495,950 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 874,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,180,000 after purchasing an additional 486,564 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,292,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,361,363,000 after purchasing an additional 313,395 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 630,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,191,000 after purchasing an additional 291,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $164,238.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Thurk sold 3,500 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $627,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,403,598 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $180.61. The company had a trading volume of 147,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,039. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.35. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.80 and a 52 week high of $190.45.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $340.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.03 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 32.42% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

