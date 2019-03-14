Animation Vision Cash Price Down 9% Over Last Week (AVH)

Animation Vision Cash (CURRENCY:AVH) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. In the last week, Animation Vision Cash has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Animation Vision Cash has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $27,425.00 worth of Animation Vision Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Animation Vision Cash token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and CoinTiger.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Animation Vision Cash alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $650.92 or 0.16599958 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00046484 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00001270 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Animation Vision Cash Profile

Animation Vision Cash (CRYPTO:AVH) is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Animation Vision Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Animation Vision Cash’s official Twitter account is @AvHcommunity . The official website for Animation Vision Cash is www.av.cash

Buying and Selling Animation Vision Cash

Animation Vision Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Animation Vision Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Animation Vision Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Animation Vision Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Animation Vision Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Animation Vision Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.