Andersons Inc (ANDE) Stake Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,676 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Andersons were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 29,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 2.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 53,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 12.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANDE shares. BidaskClub downgraded Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $77,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Corbett J. Jorgenson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $28,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,796 shares in the company, valued at $552,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,350 shares of company stock worth $123,724 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANDE opened at $35.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $980.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.20. Andersons Inc has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $41.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $812.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 1.36%. Andersons’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

