Analyzing TransAct Technologies (TACT) and Drone Delivery Canada (TAKOF)

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) and Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for TransAct Technologies and Drone Delivery Canada, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransAct Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Drone Delivery Canada 0 0 0 0 N/A

TransAct Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.92%. Given TransAct Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TransAct Technologies is more favorable than Drone Delivery Canada.

Profitability

This table compares TransAct Technologies and Drone Delivery Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransAct Technologies 9.94% 21.38% 15.99% Drone Delivery Canada N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.8% of TransAct Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of TransAct Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

TransAct Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Drone Delivery Canada does not pay a dividend. TransAct Technologies pays out 51.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TransAct Technologies has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TransAct Technologies and Drone Delivery Canada’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransAct Technologies $54.59 million 1.18 $5.43 million $0.70 12.43 Drone Delivery Canada N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TransAct Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Drone Delivery Canada.

Summary

TransAct Technologies beats Drone Delivery Canada on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, assembles, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal, inkjet, and impact printers and terminals to generate labels and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, coupons, register journals, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data. The company also provides consumable products, including inkjet cartridges, ribbons, receipt papers, color thermal papers, food safety labels, and other printing supplies, as well as replacement parts; maintenance, repair, and testing services; and refurbished printers. In addition, it offers EPICENTRAL print system, a software solution that enables casino operators to create promotional coupons and marketing messages, and print them at the slot machine; and technical support services, as well as spare parts and accessories. Further, the company provides AccuDate terminals for the restaurant solutions market combine hardware and software in a device that includes an operating system, touchscreen, and one or two thermal print mechanisms. The company markets its products under the AccuDate, Epic, EPICENTRAL, Ithaca, Responder, and Printrex brand names for restaurant, point of sale automation and banking, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile, oil and gas, and hospitality markets, as well as government. It sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, and distributors, as well as directly and online to end-users. TransAct Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, Connecticut.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp., a drone technology company, designs, develops, and implements commercial drone logistics platform in Canada. The company offers drone delivery services consisting of Depot to Depot services, which focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse; and Depot to Consumer that offers logistics services from a retailer/warehouse direct to the consumers home or business location. It serves a range of industries, which include restaurants, couriers/logistics operators, service organizations, pharmacies, dry cleaners, retailers, grocery stores, and government organizations. The company is based in Vaughan, Canada.

