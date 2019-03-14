Analyzing NIO (NIO) and Its Competitors

NIO (NYSE: NIO) is one of 37 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare NIO to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares NIO and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIO N/A N/A N/A NIO Competitors -16.31% -51.17% -5.21%

This table compares NIO and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NIO N/A N/A -0.64 NIO Competitors $67.06 billion $3.40 billion 7.00

NIO’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NIO. NIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NIO and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIO 3 1 5 0 2.22 NIO Competitors 645 1670 1894 125 2.35

NIO presently has a consensus target price of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 26.34%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 12.62%. Given NIO’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NIO is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.8% of NIO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of NIO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NIO rivals beat NIO on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services. The company was formerly known as NextEV Inc. and changed its name to NIO Inc. in July 2017. NIO Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

