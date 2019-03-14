Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 14th (AMAG, ASO, BAB, BATS, BRK, CNA, DFS, ENOG, EOG, ETO)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 14th:

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. The analysts wrote, “: We reiterate our Neutral rating and are lowering our PT to $14 from $17. Failure of the post-approval Makena trial is a clear setback for the company. We suspect investors may be increasingly drawn to the stock as one to own given the subsequent devaluation, but that longer-term investing requires some framing of the commercial impact. We believe the trial result reinforces the importance of the next 12-18 months for AMAG to demonstrate that existing and pipeline assets can adequately replace lost Makena revenue.””

Get AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Avesoro Resources (LON:ASO) had its corporate rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc from GBX 144 ($1.88) to GBX 128 ($1.67). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Energean Oil & Gas (LON:ENOG). Peel Hunt issued a buy rating and a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on the stock.

Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) had its corporate rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap.

Entertainment One (LON:ETO) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 626 ($8.18) to GBX 621 ($8.11). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. The analysts wrote, “We are raising our estimates and PT to $150 as our confidence grows in MongoDB’s multiyear opportunity to sustain high growth in a large $59B market.””

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Herman Miller, Inc., is a major American manufacturer of office furniture, equipment and home furnishings. Herman Miller works for a better world by designing and developing award-winning furniture and related services and technologies that improve environment, whether it’s an office, hospital, school, home, an entire building, or the world at large. Through research, the company seeks to define and clarify customer needs and problems existing in its markets and to design, through innovation where feasible, products and systems as solutions to such problems. “

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Manning & Napier, Inc. operates as an investment advisor engaged in managing corporate and union pension and annuity funds, endowment funds, foundations, profit sharing plans and benefit plans. It offers equity and fixed income portfolios and a range of blended asset portfolios. The Company offers investment solutions through separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds. Manning & Napier, Inc. is headquartered in Fairport, New York. “

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Merus B.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics. The company’s bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-128, is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for HER2-expressing solid tumors; MCLA-117, is being developed as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and MCLA-158, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells and is being developed as a potential treatment for colorectal cancer and other solid tumors. Merus B.V. is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands. “

WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 235 ($3.07). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MSA Safety Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. The company’s core product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, handheld gas detection instruments, industrial and fire service head protection products and fall protection devices. It serves a broad range of industries, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, construction, mining and general industry. MSA Safety Inc., formerly known as Mine Safety Appliances Company, is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. “

Marshalls (LON:MSLH) had its price target boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 530 ($6.93). Peel Hunt currently has an add rating on the stock.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative product candidates targeting the treatment or prevention of a wide range of infections in hospital and non-hospital environments. NovaBay has discovered and is developing a class of antimicrobial compounds, which it has named Aganocide compounds, which are based upon small molecules that are generated by white blood cells that defend the body against invading pathogens. NovaBay believes that Aganocide compounds could form a platform on which to create a variety of products to address differing needs in the treatment and prevention of bacterial and viral infections, including Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus. “

NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) had its corporate rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap.

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Quilter (LON:QLT) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 145 ($1.89).

Synairgen (LON:SNG) had its corporate rating reissued by analysts at FinnCap.

Sophos Group (LON:SOPH) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 300 ($3.92). Deutsche Bank AG currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sportech (LON:SPO) had its price target cut by Peel Hunt from GBX 53 ($0.69) to GBX 40 ($0.52). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.