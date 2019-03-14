Analysts Set Tile Shop Holdings Inc (TTS) PT at $7.50

Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine cut Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Tile Shop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Tile Shop in a research report on Sunday, January 6th.

Shares of Tile Shop stock opened at $6.05 on Monday. Tile Shop has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.05 million, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tile Shop will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Tile Shop’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other Tile Shop news, Director Peter J. Jacullo III acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $188,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $476,000 in the last three months. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Tile Shop by 6,798.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Tile Shop by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Tile Shop by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 11,054 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

