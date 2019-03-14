Analysts Issue Forecasts for F5 Networks, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of F5 Networks in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Iwanyc now anticipates that the network technology company will post earnings of $8.62 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.63.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $543.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.39 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 40.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FFIV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $151.75 on Thursday. F5 Networks has a one year low of $138.67 and a one year high of $199.71. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 4,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $643,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.60, for a total transaction of $93,522.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,930.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,402. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2,009.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

