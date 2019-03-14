Analysts Expect Triumph Group Inc (TGI) to Post $0.56 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) to report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Triumph Group posted earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 149.35% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $807.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Triumph Group to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Cowen downgraded Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.15 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 11th. Bank of America raised Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.96.

In related news, Director Joseph Silvestri sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $508,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,533,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 1,289.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 754,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 700,368 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 145,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000.

NYSE:TGI opened at $19.73 on Monday. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.32%.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

