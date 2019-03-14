Analysts Expect Great Western Bancorp Inc (GWB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.91 Million

Equities analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) will report $122.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $121.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $124.27 million. Great Western Bancorp posted sales of $119.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year sales of $497.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $496.21 million to $498.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $518.88 million, with estimates ranging from $515.40 million to $521.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.10 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GWB. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $38.00 price target on shares of Great Western Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Western Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWB. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 7,405.9% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000.

Shares of NYSE:GWB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.03. The company had a trading volume of 313,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.62. Great Western Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $46.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

