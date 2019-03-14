Analysts Expect Covia Holdings (CVIA) to Post -$0.28 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Covia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.19). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covia will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Covia.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVIA shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Covia from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. OTR Global downgraded Covia from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Cowen downgraded Covia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Covia from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.55.

NASDAQ:CVIA traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.95. 574,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,944. Covia has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVIA. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Covia by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,997,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,453,000 after buying an additional 2,289,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Covia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,098,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Covia by 443.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after buying an additional 931,266 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Covia by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,297,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,582,000 after buying an additional 515,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Covia by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,297,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,582,000 after buying an additional 515,499 shares during the last quarter.

Covia Company Profile

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

