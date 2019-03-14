Analysts Expect Arlo Technologies Inc (ARLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) to post $50.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.40 million and the lowest is $50.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year sales of $388.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $382.70 million to $395.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $498.15 million, with estimates ranging from $478.80 million to $517.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.58 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 31.78%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARLO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Arlo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Arlo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Shares of NYSE ARLO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.28. 2,056,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,304,165. The stock has a market cap of $320.02 million and a PE ratio of -4.20. Arlo Technologies has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph E. Faison purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $212,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

