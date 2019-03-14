Analysts Anticipate Motus GI Holdings Inc (MOTS) to Announce -$0.33 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) to post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.27). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.17). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Motus GI.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOTS. Zacks Investment Research cut Motus GI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price target on Motus GI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

In other news, Director Gary E. Jacobs acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman David P. Hochman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $90,450.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI stock opened at $4.26 on Monday. Motus GI has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $10.66.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

