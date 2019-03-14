Analysts Anticipate Etsy Inc (ETSY) to Post $0.13 EPS

Analysts forecast that Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) will announce $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.17. Etsy posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Etsy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,124,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,239.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jill Simeone sold 11,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $578,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,050 shares of company stock valued at $8,048,323. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,339,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $396,711,000 after buying an additional 238,711 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,428,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,513,000 after buying an additional 2,780,297 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,005,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,795,000 after buying an additional 13,705 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 265.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,392,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,796,000 after buying an additional 1,736,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,882,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,570,000 after buying an additional 763,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $70.00. 34,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,529,182. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $26.54 and a fifty-two week high of $73.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

