Analysts Anticipate Clarus Corp (CLAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) will post $58.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.60 million and the lowest is $57.80 million. Clarus reported sales of $53.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year sales of $230.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $230.00 million to $230.06 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $249.10 million, with estimates ranging from $248.20 million to $250.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $57.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.00 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Clarus to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Clarus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of CLAR opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $355.22 million, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Clarus has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $12.72.

In other news, insider Warren B. Kanders sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $15,162,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 3,753.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

