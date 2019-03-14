AmsterdamCoin (AMS) Reaches Market Cap of $17,742.00

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One AmsterdamCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. AmsterdamCoin has a market cap of $17,742.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AmsterdamCoin has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000094 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin Profile

AmsterdamCoin (CRYPTO:AMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. The official website for AmsterdamCoin is amsterdamcoin.com . AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin

AmsterdamCoin Coin Trading

AmsterdamCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmsterdamCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmsterdamCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

