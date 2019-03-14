Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Cut to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $22.20 price objective on the stock.

AMPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.73.

AMPH stock opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $25.43.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.46 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason B. Shandell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $187,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,691.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $38,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,167 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients.

