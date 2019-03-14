Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Ruggie Capital Group boosted its stake in Amgen by 297.1% during the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 710.5% during the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $187.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $114.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.31 and a 52-week high of $210.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.16. Amgen had a return on equity of 66.74% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.88, for a total value of $377,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,933.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.78.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/amgen-inc-amgn-shares-sold-by-checchi-capital-advisers-llc.html.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.