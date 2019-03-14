AMETEK, Inc. (AME) Stake Lessened by Polar Capital LLP

Polar Capital LLP decreased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 483,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 136,705 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $32,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 6,587.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,702,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,926 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 183.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a report on Sunday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised AMETEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.10.

In other AMETEK news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 1,950 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $152,841.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,007.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 4,050 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $318,532.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,810 shares in the company, valued at $8,243,306.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,069 shares of company stock worth $8,816,614 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME opened at $80.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.14 and a 12 month high of $81.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 17.02%.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

