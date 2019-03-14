Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,195 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

AMP opened at $124.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.92. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 38.65%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.38.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Colin Moore sold 24,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $3,211,636.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,447 shares in the company, valued at $7,543,577.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

