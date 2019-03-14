American Tower (AMT) Lowered to “Hold” at Edward Jones

Edward Jones lowered shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.63.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $187.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67. American Tower has a 12-month low of $133.53 and a 12-month high of $187.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $270,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas A. Bartlett sold 51,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $8,448,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,433 shares in the company, valued at $27,296,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,084 shares of company stock worth $11,256,682 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 170,000 communications sites.

