American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (WRB)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,908 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $14,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7,291.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,803,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,841 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $82.84 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley Corp has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $84.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

W. R. Berkley’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, April 3rd. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, February 21st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, April 2nd.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 14.96%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.50 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.40.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

