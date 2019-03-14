American International Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Baxter International Inc (BAX)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,750 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $14,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Baxter International by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 15,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 198.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 242,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 43,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International stock opened at $76.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.09. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The firm has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 24.92%.

In related news, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $75,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,584.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $120,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,099 shares of company stock worth $3,102,781 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.56.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “American International Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Baxter International Inc (BAX)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/american-international-group-inc-trims-holdings-in-baxter-international-inc-bax.html.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.