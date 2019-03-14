American International Group Inc. Buys 15,088 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,088 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $14,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Valero Energy by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 364,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,417,000 after acquiring an additional 79,834 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 20,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus set a $110.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.01.

NYSE VLO opened at $84.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.65. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.81 and a fifty-two week high of $126.98.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $28.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.26 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 2.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Waters bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.97 per share, with a total value of $42,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

