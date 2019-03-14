American Express (AXP) Stake Lessened by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,930 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its position in American Express by 305.0% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 405 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.80 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

In related news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,287,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 2,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total transaction of $261,776.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,072.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $112.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.05 and a 12-month high of $114.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The payment services company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

