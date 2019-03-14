Amedisys Inc (AMED) COO Sells $297,400.00 in Stock

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) COO Christopher Gerard sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $297,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,959.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AMED traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.67. 15,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. Amedisys Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.08 and a fifty-two week high of $140.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $434.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.75 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys Inc will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMED. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Amedisys to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $68,342,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Amedisys by 14.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,326,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $415,640,000 after acquiring an additional 415,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amedisys by 14.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,326,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $415,640,000 after acquiring an additional 415,060 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,673,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Amedisys by 141.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 396,533 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after acquiring an additional 232,255 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/amedisys-inc-amed-coo-sells-297400-00-in-stock.html.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.