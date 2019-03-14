Ambarella Inc (AMBA) Director Christopher B. Paisley Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $43,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,112.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.47. 12,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.47 and a beta of 1.04. Ambarella Inc has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $55.50.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ambarella from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

WARNING: “Ambarella Inc (AMBA) Director Christopher B. Paisley Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/ambarella-inc-amba-director-christopher-b-paisley-sells-1000-shares-of-stock.html.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.