Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Stake Lowered by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,961 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $110,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 192.3% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 76 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 130.0% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $200,000. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,690.81 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,307.00 and a 52 week high of $2,050.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.14 billion, a PE ratio of 83.95, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.62.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $72.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,055 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,616.34, for a total value of $3,321,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,314,978.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,602.00, for a total value of $2,202,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,593,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,075 shares of company stock worth $8,180,428 in the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,107.33.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

