Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is Pacer Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,838 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.4% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $89,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 192.3% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 76 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 130.0% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,690.81 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,307.00 and a 52 week high of $2,050.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.62.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $72.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,811.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Amazon.com to $2,080.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,107.33.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,645 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,614.65, for a total value of $2,656,099.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,146,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,055 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,616.34, for a total value of $3,321,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,314,978.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $8,180,428 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

