Amarin Co. plc (AMRN) Short Interest Update

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,514,524 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the February 15th total of 15,412,976 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,037,142 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $20.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.46 and a beta of 1.16. Amarin has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $23.33.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.87 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AMRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, December 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Amarin to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Amarin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Amarin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

In related news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 17,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $230,223.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 526,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $6,881,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,841,072 shares of company stock valued at $49,748,088. 4.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 34,069,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $554,311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 699.0% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,875,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265,400 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 704,126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,704,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703,706 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the 3rd quarter worth $42,388,000. Finally, venBio Select Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC now owns 5,575,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,000 shares during the period. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

