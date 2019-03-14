Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Altra Industrial Motion from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Altra Industrial Motion from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.87.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $469.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.57 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s revenue was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets mechanical power transmission components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes; and Gearing. It offers coupling products under the Ameridrives, Bibby, Lamiflex, TB Wood's, Huco Dynatork, Guardian, and Stromag brands for food processing, oil and gas, power generation, material handling, medical, metals, mining, and mobile off-highway markets; and heavy duty clutches and brakes under the Wichita Clutch, Twiflex, Industrial Clutch, Svendborg Brakes, and Stromag brands for use in metal forming, oil and gas drilling platforms, mining, material handling, marine, and wind turbine applications.

