Altaba Inc (AABA) Short Interest Up 20.3% in February

Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,949,107 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the February 15th total of 28,227,475 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,517,399 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Altaba during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Altaba during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Watermark Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Altaba by 720.0% during the fourth quarter. Watermark Asset Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altaba during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Altaba during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AABA opened at $73.64 on Thursday. Altaba has a 1-year low of $54.75 and a 1-year high of $82.45.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altaba from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

About Altaba

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

