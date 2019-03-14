Allergan plc (AGN) Shares Sold by Foresters Investment Management Company Inc.

Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,896 shares during the period. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $8,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Allergan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allergan in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Allergan in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allergan in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allergan in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allergan alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Allergan in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Allergan from $161.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Leerink Swann set a $217.00 price target on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allergan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a $197.00 price target on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.32.

In other Allergan news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders bought 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.67 per share, for a total transaction of $252,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGN opened at $151.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. Allergan plc has a 1-year low of $125.84 and a 1-year high of $197.00.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This is an increase from Allergan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Allergan’s payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

Allergan declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/allergan-plc-agn-shares-sold-by-foresters-investment-management-company-inc.html.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.