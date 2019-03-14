Alight Plans $752 Million IPO for March 22nd (ALIT)

Alight (ALIT) plans to raise $752 million in an IPO on Friday, March 22nd, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 32,000,000 shares at a price of $22.00-$25.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Alight generated $2.4 billion in revenue and had a net loss of $21 million. The company has a market cap of $4.8 billion.

BofA Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Barclays Capital, BMO Capital Markets, Citigroup Global, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank Securities and Goldman Sachs served as the underwriters for the IPO and Blackstone Capital Markets, CIBC World Markets, PNC Capital Markets, Baird, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Macquarie Capital, Stephens, Stifel, Academy Securities, BTIG, Loop Capital Markets, Ramirez and Siebert Cisneros Shank were co-managers.

Alight provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” Alight is a leading provider of integrated, cloud-based human capital solutions that empower our clients and their employees to manage their health, wealth and HR needs. Our scale, 25+ year operating history, deep domain expertise and technology platforms enable us to serve the complex demands of our clients and today’s workforce. We provide solutions to nearly 3,000 employers, including 66 of the Fortune 100 and 240 of the Fortune 500, and serve 22 million of their current and former employees and their 18 million family members. In 2017, we processed more than 340 million benefits and HR transactions. “.

Alight was founded in 2018 and has 11500 employees. The company is located at 4 Overlook Point Lincolnshire, IL 60069, US and can be reached via phone at (224) 737-7000 or on the web at http://www.alight.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.