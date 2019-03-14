Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) insider Alexander Waislitz acquired 108,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$24,840.00 ($17,617.02).

Alexander Waislitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Thorney Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, February 26th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 225,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$50,625.00 ($35,904.26).

On Wednesday, February 20th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 4,293 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$944.46 ($669.83).

On Monday, February 18th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 225,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$49,500.00 ($35,106.38).

On Thursday, February 14th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 225,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$49,500.00 ($35,106.38).

Shares of ASX:TEK traded up A$0.09 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, hitting A$0.22 ($0.16). 158,788 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $56.60 million and a P/E ratio of 9.57.

WARNING: “Alexander Waislitz Acquires 108,000 Shares of Thorney Technologies Ltd (TEK) Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/alexander-waislitz-acquires-108000-shares-of-thorney-technologies-ltd-tek-stock.html.

Thorney Technologies Ltd invests in technology related companies. The company was formerly known as Australian Renewable Fuels Limited and changed its name to Thorney Technologies Ltd in December 2016. Thorney Technologies Ltd was founded in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Thorney Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thorney Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.