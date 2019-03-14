Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (ALDX) Shares Bought by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,232,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Aldeyra Therapeutics makes up 1.2% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $10,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 80,173 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 947,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,081,000 after acquiring an additional 193,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,357,000. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have commented on ALDX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $30.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,536. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/aldeyra-therapeutics-inc-aldx-shares-bought-by-sphera-funds-management-ltd.html.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.