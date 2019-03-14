Albemarle Co. (ALB) Holdings Cut by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lessened its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 85,318 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.15% of Albemarle worth $12,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Albemarle by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in Albemarle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 16,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Albemarle to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Group cut their target price on Albemarle from $86.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.32 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Albemarle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.68.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $113,113.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,887. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $96,814.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,319,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,842 shares of company stock worth $728,599. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALB opened at $86.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.69. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $71.89 and a 1 year high of $108.74. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

