Albany International Corp. (AIN) Holdings Reduced by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lowered its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 231,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Albany International were worth $14,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Albany International by 37.5% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 89,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 24,260 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Albany International in the third quarter worth $2,002,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Albany International in the third quarter worth $258,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Albany International by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 14,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Albany International in the third quarter worth $8,457,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIN opened at $72.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $57.95 and a 12-month high of $82.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.74.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.09). Albany International had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $251.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.02%.

A number of research firms have commented on AIN. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Albany International in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Sidoti cut their price target on Albany International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albany International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textile and materials processing businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, dryer fabrics, and process belts.

