Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS) Insider Rohan Houlden Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) insider Rohan Houlden sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $15,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AKTS traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $6.22. 10,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,395. Akoustis Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 16.79, a current ratio of 16.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,327.82% and a negative return on equity of 134.31%. The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AKTS. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Akoustis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

