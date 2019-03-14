AirBoss of America (BOS) Price Target Cut to C$11.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.54% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities raised AirBoss of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, November 29th.

AirBoss of America stock remained flat at $C$7.94 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.28, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89. AirBoss of America has a 12 month low of C$7.55 and a 12 month high of C$16.06.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through: Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

