AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Infosys Ltd (INFY)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the quarter. Infosys accounts for 2.6% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

INFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Infosys from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. Citigroup upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Infosys from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $11.00 price objective on Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

NYSE INFY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.57. 128,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,051,738. Infosys Ltd has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The company has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Analysts anticipate that Infosys Ltd will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

