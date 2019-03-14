AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Sells 696 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $108.08. 42,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,934. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.59 and a 12 month high of $116.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

