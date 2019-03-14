Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AGRX. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $1.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.36. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $3.56.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 54.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,223,897 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 430,907 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $180,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 260.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 313,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 226,255 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,496 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 44,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,219 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 18,038 shares during the last quarter. 42.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

